'We're on the wrong side of history': Inside the rotten repeal of HB2

FILEa S-a SThis Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, shows a sign outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. The Associated Press has determined that North Carolina's law limiting LGBT protections will cost the state more than $3 billion in lost business over a dozen years.That's despite Republican assurances that the "bathroom bill" isn't hurting the economy. CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File On Thursday, the North Carolina Senate voted 35-12 to repeal House Bill 2, the anti-LGBT legislation that most notably banned transgender individuals from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.