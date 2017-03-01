VGCC names 258 students to President's and Dean's Lists
Vance-Granville Community College has announced that 126 students earned President's List and 132 earned Dean's List academic honors for the fall semester that ended in December. The President's List recognizes students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a full load in 100-level or higher curriculum courses.
