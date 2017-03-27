Vance County extension director leaves for Durham

PHOTO BY MILES BATES/Dispatch staff Morris White III, who had been Vance County's Cooperative Extension Service director the past four years, has left to take the same position in Durham County. PHOTO BY MILES BATES/Dispatch staff Morris White III, who had been Vance County's Cooperative Extension Service director the past four years, has left to take the same position in Durham County.

