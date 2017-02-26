VA turns to virtual health care for v...

VA turns to virtual health care for veterans near and far

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Ben Engel, a veteran who now works as a trainer for Iron Bow Technologies, demonstrates a 3D laser that can be used to monitor the dimensions of a wound. Ben Engel, a veteran who now works as a trainer for Iron Bow Technologies, demonstrates a 3D laser that can be used to monitor the dimensions of a wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke 10 hr NobodysBusiness 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... 14 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Wed Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,458 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC