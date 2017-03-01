Turning Pages: Gov. Cooper celebrates...

Turning Pages: Gov. Cooper celebrates Read Across America at Parkwood Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Gov. Roy Cooper shares a laugh with Khloe Doster after reading "The Day the Crayons Quit" to students at Parkwood Elementary School as part of Read Across America Day Thursday. Gov. Cooper glances into a classroom during his visit to Parkwood Elementary School as "The Cat in the Hat" -- 3rd grade teacher Julie Williams -- awaits him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... 7 hr Bob 1
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien Thu MAGA2016 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,977 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC