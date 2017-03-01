Turning Pages: Gov. Cooper celebrates Read Across America at Parkwood Elementary
Gov. Roy Cooper shares a laugh with Khloe Doster after reading "The Day the Crayons Quit" to students at Parkwood Elementary School as part of Read Across America Day Thursday. Gov. Cooper glances into a classroom during his visit to Parkwood Elementary School as "The Cat in the Hat" -- 3rd grade teacher Julie Williams -- awaits him.
