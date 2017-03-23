Triangle Day 5th grader Jason Sorin w...

Triangle Day 5th grader Jason Sorin wins Duke Regional Spelling Bee spell-off

Sorin, a fifth grader from Triangle Day School, won a four-way Duke University Regional Spelling Bee spell-off Thursday to earn a chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Duke-sponsored spelling competition began with 58 contestants on March 11 but after 11 rounds of words spelled correctly and incorrectly, the field was whittled to four almost two weeks ago before being halted due to time constraints.

