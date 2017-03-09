Tragic: Veteran Commits Suicide After...

Tragic: Veteran Commits Suicide After VA Denies Him Full Benefits

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

We have another tragedy involving Veterans Affairs: a Navy veteran, Paul Shuping, killed himself in the parking lot of a VA hospital in Durham, North Carolina. He used a .22 caliber rifle to end his life after being denied full benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke 14 hr NobodysBusiness 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... 19 hr @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Wed Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC