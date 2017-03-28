The singular, gender-neutral 'they' a...

The singular, gender-neutral 'they' added to the Associated Press Stylebook

A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathroom at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, N.C. The Associated Press Stylebook, arguably the foremost arbiter of grammar and word choice in journalism, has added an entry for "they" as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun in its latest edition. "We stress that it's usually possible to write around that," Paula Froke, lead editor for the Associated Press Stylebook, said a blog post on the American Copy Editors Society's website.

