The singular, gender-neutral 'they' added to the Associated Press Stylebook
A gender neutral sign is posted outside a bathroom at Oval Park Grill on May 11, 2016 in Durham, N.C. The Associated Press Stylebook, arguably the foremost arbiter of grammar and word choice in journalism, has added an entry for "they" as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun in its latest edition. "We stress that it's usually possible to write around that," Paula Froke, lead editor for the Associated Press Stylebook, said a blog post on the American Copy Editors Society's website.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
