The recipe for the best macaroni and cheese I've ever tasted

Just in the last month or so, I've had requests from readers to get the mac 'n' cheese recipes from Shane's Rib Shack, The Pit, Beasley's Chicken and Honey, all in Raleigh, N.C., and Tobacco Road Sports Cafe in Durham, N.C. So I share this gift with our readers: the recipe for the best macaroni and cheese recipe I have ever tasted. My husband, who cooks more than I do, is always on the lookout for good recipes, especially for those served at the holidays or for special occasions.

