The Legislature's New Sales-Tax Plan Is Going to Cost Durham Big

The plan, detailed in Senate Bill 126, which was referred to the Senate Finance Committee late last month, does away with current adjustment factors used to decide how much governments get in sales-tax revenue and instead uses economic tier designations. If the bill becomes law, Durham would see a loss of $2.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

