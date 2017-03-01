Survey shows residents enjoy living i...

Survey shows residents enjoy living in the Bull City

15 hrs ago

The results from the 2016 Durham City-County Resident Satisfaction Survey are in and show that 80 percent of residents feel that Durham is a good-to-excellent place to live, and 73 percent are satisfied with the overall quality of life in their neighborhood. This is the second combined City-County satisfaction survey that reveals how residents feel about Durham as a community, and for the first time, included questions about Durham Public Schools.

