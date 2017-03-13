State senate promotes NCCU trustee Darrell Allison to UNC system Board of Governors
One of N.C. Central University's trustees is getting a promotion, and will be joining the UNC system's Board of Governors as of Monday. NCCU and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law alumnus Darrell Allison will fill the board seat that's been vacant since former board chair John Fennebresque resigned in late October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Thu
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Mar 9
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC