Some Durham Public Schools staffers take day off for women's protest
The Durham Public Schools opted not to close Wednesday as many observed "A Day Without a Woman," but some workers took the day off. As a result, there were scattered reports of teacher and bus driver shortages throughout the district, which forced some central office personnel into classrooms and some buses to double up on their routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|10 hr
|Duke Defender
|4
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|1
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC