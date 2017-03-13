Shares of Durham's Heat Biologics rise on positive lung cancer data
DURHAM Durham drug developer Heat Biologics reported Monday that its experimental lung cancer vaccine posted good enough results to advance to phase 2 trials, sending shares of the company up more than 38 percent at one point during trading. The company's cancer vaccine, HS-110, was tested in combination with the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
