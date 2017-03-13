Shares of Durham's Heat Biologics ris...

Shares of Durham's Heat Biologics rise on positive lung cancer data

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

DURHAM Durham drug developer Heat Biologics reported Monday that its experimental lung cancer vaccine posted good enough results to advance to phase 2 trials, sending shares of the company up more than 38 percent at one point during trading. The company's cancer vaccine, HS-110, was tested in combination with the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke Sat Grayson 4
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC