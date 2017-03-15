SBI Completes Investigation into Fran...

SBI Completes Investigation into Frank Clark's Shooting, Case...

12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

A spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation told the INDY Tuesday evening that the bureau's investigation into the November 22, 2016, officer-involved fatal shooting of Durham resident Frank Clark has concluded and that "the case is pending the district attorney's review and decision." In other words, Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols now knows the facts of the case and is expected, by the end of the week, to determine whether or not Durham Police Department Master Officer Charles Barkley will be prosecuted for fatally shooting Clark.

