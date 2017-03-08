Sankofa Farms Plants Seeds of Empower...

Sankofa Farms Plants Seeds of Empowerment for Black Youth in Durham

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

In the nineties, he lived on the northeast side with his parents and older brother, in a mostly black neighborhood near Southern High School. He remembers after-school car rides to Whole Foods, around the corner from Immaculata Catholic School, where he was a student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... 1 hr Duke Defender 4
Looking For Answers from Duke 19 hr NobodysBusiness 1
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mon Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mon Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,404,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC