Re-enactment at Trinity tells story of Hardeea s Last Retreat
History buffs take notice. The last retreat of Confederate General William J. Hardee will come to life once again as the Friends of Trinity host a Civil War re-enactment on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Re-enactment battles will occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
