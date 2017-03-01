Progressives rally at People's Alliance 'Resistance Rodeo' at Durham Central Park
Some of the hundreds of people who gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the People's' Alliance "Resistance Rodeo" check out information booths focused on progressive issues including the environment, women's and reproductive rights, police violence, education inequality, immigration, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, worker's rights and disenfranchisement. Some of the hundreds of people who gathered downtown Saturday afternoon for the People's' Alliance "Resistance Rodeo" check out information booths focused on progressive issues including the environment, women's and reproductive rights, police violence, education inequality, immigration, LGBTQ rights, economic justice, worker's rights and disenfranchisement.
