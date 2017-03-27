Police seek help locating hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck

Durham police are seeking information from the public about a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred near the intersection of South Roxboro and Piedmont streets shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 6. Witnesses described the vehicle that hit Jackson as a gold Mazda 626 with front bumper damage, Durhampolice spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. The driver was described as a black female with short to medium-length curly hair, wearing blue nursing scrubs, Michael said.

