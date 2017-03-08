'Pokemon Go' Players May Double Their Daily Step Counts
The doctor's orders are in: Catch a Pokmon a day. The popular smartphone game " Pokmon Go " can increase people's physical activity and appears to be particularly beneficial for overweight players, according to a new study.
