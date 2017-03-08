Pokemon Go helps in pursuit of healthier life, study shows

Smartphone game players twice as likely to reach recommended daily 10,000-step target and lower their risk of heart attack or stroke, particularly those who are overweight People who play Pokemon Go may end up taking thousands of extra steps each day, and this lowers the risk of heart disease, particularly in people who are overweight or mainly sedentary, US researchers say. The study tracked 167 players of the game, which requires users to walk in pursuit of animated creatures to capture with a mobile device.

