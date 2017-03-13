Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems Hos...

Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems Host the 2017 Next-Generation Pharmacist Awards Gala

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Business Wire

Next-Generation PharmacistA awards , today announced the annual gala will be held Aug. 19 at the San Diego Zoo. Next-Generation PharmacistA is the industry's leading national awards program, recognizing outstanding pharmacists, technicians, student pharmacists and industry advocates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... 6 hr June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Tue NobodysBusiness 5
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC