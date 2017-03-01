Pedestrian dies in crash on Gandy Bou...

Pedestrian dies in crash on Gandy Boulevard

A 33-year-old man from Durham North Carolina died at the scene of a crash on Gandy Boulevard east of Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg. Paul Phinney, 51, of Belleair Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound in the outside lane on Gandy Boulevard about 11 p.m. March 2 when James Stowell walked into the path of his vehicle, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

