Pedestrian dies in crash on Gandy Boulevard
A 33-year-old man from Durham North Carolina died at the scene of a crash on Gandy Boulevard east of Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg. Paul Phinney, 51, of Belleair Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound in the outside lane on Gandy Boulevard about 11 p.m. March 2 when James Stowell walked into the path of his vehicle, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|16 hr
|Bob
|1
|Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|Eduardo
|2
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC