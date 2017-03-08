Pardon moi what?
Published: March 10, 2017 in Dishing with Buff Faye Updated: March 9, 2017 at 6:38 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor It takes a village, even for drag queens. Often we don't see all the supporters and people behind the scenes, helping make a queen look flawless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Thu
|NobodysBusiness
|3
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC