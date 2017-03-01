Orange County will talk about FTA's l...

Orange County will talk about FTA's light-rail deadline Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

GoTriangle will meet with the Orange County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 7, to talk about the latest turn in the path toward a $2.5 billion Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit system. The commissioners and GoTriangle officials will discuss how to address the Federal Transit Administration's April 30 deadline for Orange and Durham leaders to approved updated versions of their respective bus and rail investment plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 9 hr Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Fri Bob 1
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien Thu MAGA2016 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC