Orange County jury views rock allegedly used to kill UNC professor Feng Liu in 2014
An Orange County jury got its first look Friday at a rock that prosecutors contend was used to kill UNC research professor Feng Liu near UNC's campus in 2014. Troy Arrington, 30, of Chapel Hill has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Thu
|NobodysBusiness
|3
|a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati...
|Thu
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|Mar 8
|Duke Defender
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC