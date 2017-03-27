North Carolina is flushing its bathroom bill. What's next?

Rep. Michael Speciale, R- Craven, debates on the floor of the the North Carolina State House prior to a vote on HB 142 on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina lawmakers voted Thursday to roll back North Carolina's "bathroom bill" in a bid to end the backlash over transgender rights that has cost the state dearly in business projects, conventions and basketball tournaments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.