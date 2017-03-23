New restaurants to be featured on Ninth Street
ZenFish, the Hawaiian pokA© bar, officially celebrated its grand opening on Ninth Street this month - but it won't be the newest shop on the block for long, as two new restaurants are set to join the popular restaurant area near Duke University's East Campus. Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, a small chain restaurant specializing in South American styles, is scheduled to open in May and Del Rancho Mexican Grill could open in the early weeks of April.
