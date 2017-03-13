NC: Trump's Proposed Budget Could End...

NC: Trump's Proposed Budget Could End Durham-Orange Light-Rail Plan

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Mass Transit

March 17--CHAPEL HILL -- President Donald Trump's proposed budget, if approved, could leave Durham, Orange and Wake counties holding the bag for their rail and bus projects. The president's fiscal 2018 budget plan would only fund New Starts projects with existing grant agreements from the Federal Transit Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks 11 hr Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Sun lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat slipman 93
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,876 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC