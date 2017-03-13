Nasdaq threatens Durham drug developer Heat Biologics with delisting

The Nasdaq stock market has notified Durham drug developer Heat Biologics Inc. that it is in danger of having its stock delisted from trading unless it raises its share price above $1 per share. The notification comes after Heat Biologics failed to maintain a minimum closing price of $1 per share for the 30 consecutive business days between Jan. 31 and March 14, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released on Thursday.

