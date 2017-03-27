Minimalist composer Arnold Dreyblatt ...

Minimalist composer Arnold Dreyblatt is as adaptable as he is innovative

Maybe the collaboration between minimalist composer Arnold Dreyblatt and trio Megafaun on 2013's Appalachian Excitation seemed odd at first: the former came up in the fertile underground experimental NYC scene of the 1970s, while the latter keep to the hills of Durham, North Carolina, propagating an off-kilter brand of psych-touched folk. But Dreyblatt, who's been based in Berlin since the 80s, is both an innovative and an adaptable avant-garde composer, unreluctant to build rhythms upon which to elaborate.

