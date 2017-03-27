Minimalist composer Arnold Dreyblatt is as adaptable as he is innovative

Maybe the collaboration between minimalist composer Arnold Dreyblatt and trio Megafaun on 2013's Appalachian Excitation seemed odd at first: the former came up in the fertile underground experimental NYC scene of the 1970s, while the latter keep to the hills of Durham, North Carolina, propagating an off-kilter brand of psych-touched folk. But Dreyblatt, who's been based in Berlin since the 80s, is both an innovative and an adaptable avant-garde composer, unreluctant to build rhythms upon which to elaborate.

