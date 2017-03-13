MIchael Stipe premiering first-ever solo music at Moogfest
Michael Stipe will be part of Moogfest 2017 premiering a new installation that will also feature the former R.E.M. frontman and Letterman-look-alike 's first-ever solo composition. The multimedia piece will feature video footage Stipe shot over the years in NYC that "explores desire and movement."
