McKissick memories of Jim Crow, integ...

McKissick memories of Jim Crow, integration brought back to life

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

State Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr., D-Durham, holds a photograph of his father, Floyd McKissick Sr., and Martin Luther King Jr. taking part in the March on Washington in 1963. Floyd McKissick Sr. , father of Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr., holds hands with Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington in 1963.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke Sat Grayson 4
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Mar 9 @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC