Mark Spell Releases Fresh Fire

"Fresh Fire": a gripping and insightful view on what today's ministries are missing and how to correct the precarious downfalls. "Fresh Fire" is the creation of published author, Mark Spell, dedicated pastor with a bachelor's degree from North Carolina Central University, a Master's Degree from Florida Institute of Technology and an honorary doctorate in theology from Victory International College in Durham, North Carolina.

