Man found sheltering in NCCU campus parking deck says 4 tried to rob him and shot in his direction

Durham police responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Dupree and Merrick streets near the N.C. Central University campus around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Crime Alert sent to the NCCU community. Police reportedly found an apparent victim in the on-campus Latham Parking Deck.

