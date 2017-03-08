Local briefs: Full Frame to honor Brodhead
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary April 6-9, announced Wednesday that it will honor Duke University President Richard Brodhead with its 2017 Advocate Award. The award is given annually in recognition of individuals who exemplify the heart, soul, and spirit of Full Frame through their leadership and support of the festival and the documentary community.
