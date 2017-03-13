Local briefs: Eno River Watershed inf...

Local briefs: Eno River Watershed information session highlighted

9 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Residents who want to know how the City of Durham plans to improve the Eno River Watershed should mark their calendars now to attend a Tuesday, March 21 public information session. The session will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Durham County North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road.

