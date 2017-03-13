Local briefs: Durham boy, 9, injured ...

Local briefs: Durham boy, 9, injured after running into school bus path

A Durham police officer said the boy, who apparently suffered a leg or foot injury, was taken to a hospital but apparently was not seriously hurt, ABC11 reported. The child's identity was not known, but Durham Public Schools official William Sudderth told CBS North Carolina that he was 9 years old.

