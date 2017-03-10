LGBTQ+ individuals Face High Risk of ...

LGBTQ+ individuals Face High Risk of Assault

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

In a sad reflection on our society, new research discovers lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people are at high risk for being victims of physical and sexual assault, harassment, bullying, and hate crimes. Moreover, investigators discovered that things really have not changed over the past 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke Thu NobodysBusiness 3
News a We cana t celebrate that we wona : Conservati... Thu @Real Kelly 3
News Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho... Mar 8 Duke Defender 4
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC