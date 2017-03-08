Let These Two Middle Schoolers Tell You Why International Women's Day Matters
Middle-school students Laura Gonzalez, left, and Belen Willott, right, participate in an International Women's Day rally in downtown Durham. Laura Gonzalez and Belen Willott are no strangers to activism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March organizers proposing 'A Day Witho...
|5 hr
|Duke Defender
|4
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|1
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC