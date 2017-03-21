In a The Gardena with Kari Jobe
Christian recording artist and worship leader Kari Jobe is bringing her "The Garden Tour" to Durham in April, named for her new album, "The Garden." Jobe is touring in the wake of a growing family and also heartache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Sun
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC