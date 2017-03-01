Immigrant, refugee backers pack Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to affirm city as inclusive

Genesis Mejia reaches towards the sunlight during Sunday's "Durham, A City of Inclusion" public dialogue with public officials and hundreds of Latinos, Muslims and other refugee immigrants who call Durham at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Pictured, from left front, are Durham Police Department Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, N.C. Rep. MaryAnne Black, D-Durham, and Annette Taylor, a representative of U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C. Behind them are N.C. Sen. Mike Woodard, D-Durham and Durham County Board of Commissioners member James Hill.

