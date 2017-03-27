HB2 repealed in compromise; now what?

HB2 repealed in compromise; now what?

The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday approved a compromise bill that repeals House Bill 2 but restricts anti-discrimination ordinances in cities and counties. Later into the afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 142 into law.

