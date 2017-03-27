HB2 repealed in compromise; now what?
The North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday approved a compromise bill that repeals House Bill 2 but restricts anti-discrimination ordinances in cities and counties. Later into the afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 142 into law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|12 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|tar heels
|21 hr
|uk fan for life
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|gdfdfg
|94
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|Mar 28
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC