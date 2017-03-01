HB2 factionsneed meal forcompromise

HB2 factionsneed meal forcompromise

Read more: Anson Record

Somebody needs to sit our political leaders down and guide them into talking to each other about how to get our state out of the HB2 mess we have made for ourselves. That is what former Cleveland County state Rep. Jack Hunt and his wife, Ruby, used to do in Raleigh.

