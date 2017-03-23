HB2 50 mins ago 8:17 p.m.HB2 hits one...

HB2 50 mins ago 8:17 p.m.HB2 hits one-year anniversity

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

The bill cost the state millions of dollars in terms of jobs lost and sporting events that were moved elsewhere. A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 19 Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mar 6 Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mar 6 Duke Fan 1
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb '17 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,782,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC