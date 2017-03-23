HB2 50 mins ago 8:17 p.m.HB2 hits one-year anniversity
The bill cost the state millions of dollars in terms of jobs lost and sporting events that were moved elsewhere. A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 19
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC