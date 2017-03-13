Ground officially broken on the Durham Innovation District
Thursday's Durham Innovation District groundbreaking ceremony was attended by political and business leaders, including Durham Mayor Bill Bell, Board of County Commissioners Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs and John Hardin, executive director of the N.C. Department of Commerce's Office of Science, Technology & Innovation. - will bring nearly 350,000 square feet of primarily new office space downtown, along with a 1,200-vehicle parking deck.
