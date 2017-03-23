Good News: Durham Is Getting More Bic...

Good News: Durham Is Getting More Bicycle-Friendly

Read more: Independent Weekly

The city of Durham added 2.8 miles of bike lanes last year, according to the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission. Max Bushell, BPAC chair, touted some of the commission's achievements in a 2016 annual report given during the Durham City Council's Thursday work session.

