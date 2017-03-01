Fundings: Durham's All About Beer, Charlotte's Otterplan raise cash
All About Beer LLC has raised $125,000 by selling equity and options, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to raise $875,000 more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien
|18 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 28
|kimdance
|20
|Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus...
|Feb 27
|Solarman
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 25
|anodize
|91
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 22
|Eduardo
|2
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC