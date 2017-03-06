First of two men charged in UNC profe...

First of two men charged in UNC professor's beating death heading to trial

Feng Liu, 59, a research professor in UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy, was taking a lunchtime walk on July 23, 2014, when he was beaten with a rock and robbed near the intersection of Ransom Street and West University Drive, police said. He died the following day at UNC Hospitals.

