Film and Fiddle Tunes Highlight Mill-...

Film and Fiddle Tunes Highlight Mill-Town Past

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seven Days

When filmmaker H. Lee Waters went to Kannapolis, N.C., in 1941, he probably didn't guess that the footage he shot there would be screened more than 70 years later in Vermont. Waters, a photographer by trade, made ends meet during the Great Depression by making movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien 2 hr MAGA2016 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 28 kimdance 20
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... Feb 27 Solarman 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 25 anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC